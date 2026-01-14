Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan marked its 34th anniversary, underscoring a partnership that has evolved from shared historical ties into a formal alliance encompassing energy, trade, defense and regional diplomacy.

Relations were formally established on Jan. 14, 1992, shortly after Azerbaijan gained independence from the Soviet Union, when Türkiye upgraded its consulate in Baku to embassy status. Over the past 34 years, ties have steadily deepened under the guiding principle of “one nation, two states,” a phrase frequently cited by officials from both countries to describe their relationship.

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, the two countries reestablished close relations after nearly 70 years. Türkiye became the first country to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence in 1991, setting the stage for the development of political, economic and military cooperation.

Relations gained momentum during the presidency of Heydar Aliyev, when the “one nation, two states” concept was adopted as a strategic framework. Under President Ilham Aliyev, the policy was maintained and cooperation expanded across a wide range of sectors.

Energy, transport projects

Strategic energy and transportation projects have become key pillars of the partnership. The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, which carries Azerbaijani crude to global markets, the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which delivers natural gas to Türkiye and Europe, and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line are among the most prominent examples of bilateral cooperation.

Energy cooperation between the two countries has contributed to regional energy security. Azerbaijani natural gas is currently supplied to 10 European countries via TANAP, while additional volumes are transported through Türkiye to Syria.

Another major initiative under discussion is the proposed Zangezur Corridor, which aims to establish direct road and rail links between Türkiye and Azerbaijan through Armenia. Officials from both countries have described the project as a strategic goal to enhance regional connectivity.

Trade, investment ties

Mutual investments have played a significant role in strengthening economic relations. Azerbaijan has invested more than $20 billion (TL 863 billion) in Türkiye, making it the country’s largest overseas investment destination. Türkiye, in turn, has invested approximately $18 billion in Azerbaijan, becoming the largest foreign investor in non-oil sectors.

About 3,000 Azerbaijani companies operate in Türkiye, while more than 4,600 Turkish firms are active in Azerbaijan. Türkiye ranks as Azerbaijan’s third-largest import partner, second-largest export partner, and second-largest trading partner overall.

Bilateral trade volume rose from $2.3 billion in 2016 to $7.6 billion in 2023 and reached $8 billion in 2024. While official figures for 2025 have not yet been released, officials expect a possible decline due to lower global oil prices. Both countries have set a target of increasing bilateral trade to $15 billion and becoming each other’s top trading partner.

Reconstruction in Karabakh

Turkish companies are also playing a role in reconstruction efforts in Karabakh and East Zangezur, territories liberated by Azerbaijan following decades of conflict. Twenty-two Turkish firms are currently implementing around 70 projects with a combined value of approximately $5 billion.

Until today, Turkish contractors have completed 558 projects in Azerbaijan worth a total of $21 billion, according to official figures.

Military cooperation

Military cooperation between the two countries has deepened significantly. Since 1992, Türkiye and Azerbaijan have signed more than 100 agreements and protocols covering defense and military affairs.

Türkiye has supported Azerbaijan in developing its defense industry and training military personnel. Many Azerbaijani officers have received education at Turkish military academies, while the Azerbaijan Military Academy has been transformed into an institution providing NATO-standard training with Türkiye’s assistance.

Under a memorandum signed in 2013, the two countries began holding annual joint live-fire exercises. The TurAz Eagle and TurAz Falcon drills have strengthened coordination and cooperation between their air forces. Cooperation in the defense industry has also expanded, with Azerbaijan incorporating weapons and ammunition produced by Turkish defense companies into its military inventory.

Türkiye consistently supported Azerbaijan’s position in international forums during the nearly 30-year illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territories, and provided political and moral support during the 2020 Karabakh war.

Statements by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, including his declaration that “Azerbaijan is not alone,” were widely cited by officials as reinforcing diplomatic backing. Turkish-made unmanned aerial vehicles used by Azerbaijani forces played a notable role during the conflict.

Shusha Declaration

Bilateral relations were formally elevated to the level of an alliance in 2021 with the signing of the Shusha Declaration. Erdoğan and Aliyev signed the declaration on June 15, 2021, during Erdoğan’s visit to the city of Shusha, a symbolic center in Karabakh.

Around the same period, the two countries introduced visa-free travel using national ID cards. Since April 1, 2021, citizens of Türkiye and Azerbaijan have been able to travel to each other’s countries for up to 90 days for tourism using new chip-enabled identity cards.

Solidarity after earthquakes

Azerbaijan provided extensive humanitarian assistance to Türkiye following the powerful earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6, 2023. Search-and-rescue teams, medical personnel and volunteers were dispatched, field hospitals were established, and humanitarian aid supplies were delivered to affected areas.

Azerbaijani teams took part in rescue and medical operations, while the government in Baku also supported permanent housing efforts. A residential complex known as the “Azerbaijan Quarter” was built in Kahramanmaraş as part of reconstruction efforts.

Erdoğan-Aliyev ties deepen

Türkiye and Azerbaijan continue to coordinate closely on diplomatic, political and security initiatives aimed at achieving lasting peace in the South Caucasus, while maintaining regular consultations at international platforms. Diaspora communities from both countries also work jointly abroad under what officials describe as a “one nation, one diaspora” approach.

Frequent high-level visits remain a defining feature of the relationship, with leaders often making their first official foreign trips to the partner country. Analysts and officials say the close personal ties between Erdoğan and Aliyev have played a significant role in sustaining the depth and momentum of bilateral relations over the past three decades.