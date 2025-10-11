Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will hold a meeting with Syrian officials in Ankara on Sunday to discuss security cooperation, the Foreign Ministry announced.

Defence Minister Yaşar Güler, intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalın, and their Syrian counterparts will attend the security cooperation meeting, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Security cooperation between Türkiye and Syria will be discussed, it added.

Fidan urged the YPG terrorist group on Wednesday to abandon their "separatist agenda", a day after the group's leader and Syria's government announced a cease-fire.

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement to integrate the YPG into state institutions, stressing the country's territorial integrity and rejecting any separatist designs. The group, however, has violated the agreement more than once.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, which is in the process of disbanding and ending its decades-long terror campaign.

Ankara has also pledged to support Syria’s efforts to combat the Daesh terrorist group. Türkiye will also help Syria with the provision of weapons systems, logistics support and military training under a military cooperation deal signed in August.