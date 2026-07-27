Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan received U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Representative for Syria and Iraq Tom Barrack in Ankara on Monday. Neither side commented on the content of the meeting, but media outlets quoting diplomatic sources said they discussed negotiations between Iran and the United States. Fidan is among the top diplomats working to bring the sides to the table to end their conflict. He held phone calls with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, on Sunday regarding the same matter.

Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday that it was not currently involved in negotiations with the United States, despite a halt in recent fighting between the two sides.

"Mediators may convey messages from the American side to us regarding current developments in the region. But at present, we are not engaged in any negotiations with the United States," ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said at a weekly press briefing.

"Claims that Iran has requested negotiations are fabrications that the other side circulates from time to time," he added.

Hostilities resumed between Iran and the United States earlier this month after diplomatic efforts collapsed amid an impasse over the Strait of Hormuz.

Fighting has nonetheless paused since early Saturday, following 13 days of exchanges of fire between the two sides.

Baqaei criticized the United States, saying its conduct in recent years has "resembled that of a mafia gang that adheres to no rules or laws."

"So long as such behavior by the United States continues, we cannot be hopeful about the emergence of a reasonable process," he added.

Iran insists on retaining control over the management of the Strait of Hormuz, including the collection of service fees, while keeping Oman involved as a coastal state.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have turned back multiple vessels in recent days, including six earlier on Monday, that attempted to transit the strait outside the route designated by Iran.

On Monday, Baqaei reiterated that Washington had nothing to do with recent talks with Oman over the administration of the Strait of Hormuz.

"These talks have no connection with the United States. They are a bilateral matter between Iran and Oman, and they are continuing," Baqaei said, adding that the waterway "remains closed."