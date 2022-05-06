The Defense Ministry said Friday that Turkish naval forces took aboard 17 irregular migrants who were drifting in a boat off the coast of the Libyan city of Misrata. One of the migrants died despite the intervention.

According to the statement made by the ministry, the migrant's boat was detected off the coast of Misrata by the TCG Gökçeada frigate, which is serving in a naval task group. Seventeen irregular migrants, who were found half-conscious, were taken aboard.

The migrants received the necessary medical attention following their rescue. In the assessment made by the doctor on board, four migrants were unconscious and 12 others were in good health. One migrant, however, could not be saved despite the efforts of health personnel and died.

It was determined that the migrants were from Bangladesh and had been at sea for 10 days.

The rescued irregular migrants were handed over to the Libyan authorities in Homs Port as a result of the coordination established.