The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on Thursday to commemorate the victims of the Khojaly Massacre in Azerbaijan, on the anniversary of the tragic incident.

Soon after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Armenian forces took over the town of Khojaly in Karabakh on Feb. 26, 1992, after battering it with heavy artillery and tanks.

The town was the site of a two-hour Armenian offensive that killed 613 Azerbaijani civilians, including 106 women, 63 children and 70 elderly people, and seriously injured 487 others, according to Azerbaijani figures.

Some 150 of the 1,275 Azerbaijanis that the Armenians captured during what has now been called the Khojaly Massacre remain missing, while eight families were completely wiped out.

The Karabakh region was the site of mass killings and burials since the First Karabakh War in the early 1990s, during which the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions, including Khojaly.

In the fall of 2020, in 44 days of fighting, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages and settlements in Karabakh from some 30 years of Armenian occupation.

In September 2023, the Azerbaijani army initiated a counterterrorism operation in Karabakh to establish a constitutional order, after which illegal separatist forces in the region surrendered.

Türkiye was among the first countries to recognize the Khojaly incident as a massacre and has called for justice for its victims.

The ministry said it condemned the massacre against innocent civilians and noted that it remained a dark stain on humanity’s conscience.

“We carry the pain of 613 Azerbaijani brothers and sisters, those who went missing, those who were held in captivity, those who were injured,” the ministry said.

On Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his sorrow over the tragedy, saying on X: "On the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly Massacre, a tragedy we will never forget, I remember with deep sorrow our Azerbaijani brothers who lost their lives.”

He also extended his condolences to the people of Azerbaijan, emphasizing the unity between the two, saying: "We stand united in both good times and bad."