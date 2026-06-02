Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli lashed out at Israel and urged the Muslim world to show solidarity against Israel’s aggression. The leader of the government ally suggested the “Jerusalem Pact” of unity in the Islamic world to stop “rogue Israel.”

Addressing the parliamentary group meeting of his party in Ankara on Tuesday, Bahçeli highlighted persecution in Gaza, Jerusalem and all across the Palestinian territories. “This is a test for the Muslim ummah.” He stated that remaining silent in the face of this test and turning our backs on one another in a state of fragmentation was an indication of a religious, moral and conscientious collapse.

Because a strong unity cannot be secured among Islamic countries, there is a desire to divide, shatter, weaken and ultimately dominate the Islamic geography in line with Zionist goals, Bahçeli stressed.

"How much more suffering will it take to see this plain truth? How many more innocent children will have to be slaughtered, and how many more parents will have to burn and suffer with the pain of losing their children? Once again, I emphatically remind everyone that our proposal for a 'Jerusalem Pact' must be taken seriously in order for the Islamic world to stand up, to put an end to the Muslim outcry, and for lasting peace and stability. There is a need for a tighter and stronger regional alliance that encompasses all regional dialogue and cooperation grounds based on Palestine or Jerusalem. The Islamic world must stand up, and Israeli banditry must be put in its place. Palestine must be liberated, the holy lands must attain peace, and the shadow of imperialism cast upon the Islamic geography must be destroyed, never to return,” he said.

The People’s Alliance, which the MHP is part of along with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), is a staunch opponent of Israel’s genocidal actions in Palestine and expansionist policies. Türkiye long labored to mobilize the international community to stop Israel’s acts of aggression, in the face of massive support by the West to the Netanyahu administration and/or inaction in the face of Israel’s barbaric acts leading to the slaughter of tens of thousands of Palestinians since 2023.

Stating that the United Nations is on its "deathbed," Bahçeli expressed that unions like the European Union and NATO are losing blood by the day. Drawing attention to the fact that the order established after World War II is shaken to its core, Bahçeli emphasized that while the power and sovereignty of the West are weakening, the weight of the East in the world economy and politics is increasing.

"While the search for a new balance in the world has begun, it is certainly possible, and just as essential, for the Islamic geography to stand united and emerge as a new center of power. Türkiye is ready for this. The Turkish nation is in favor of creating a strong unity consisting of the Turkish world and the Islamic world,” he said.