“It is a judicial matter,” Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç told reporters on Thursday in Istanbul as he spoke about the arrest of Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu. Imamoğlu, a mayor from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), was detained last Wednesday before his arrest on Sunday on charges of corruption.

“We absolutely reject any affiliation of the probe with President Erdoğan and any political motives behind the investigation,” Tunç said, countering CHP’s claims that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was behind the investigation to stop Imamoğlu from running for President in the next elections.

Tunç also urged Western countries, particularly “European friends,” to await the outcome of the investigation and legal process and not to rush to judgment on the case, after some countries criticized Imamoğlu’s arrest.

The minister emphasized that Türkiye was a state of law and the judiciary was independent, citing the second and ninth articles of the Turkish constitution, which cement these facts. "Everyone is equal and no person, family or group has any privilege above others. Türkiye has always adhered to the principle of the rule of law, not only as a constitutional principle but as the embodiment of the nation's will of existence despite anti-democratic interventions," he said, referring to coups in the past. "Last week, Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's Office launched two separate investigations involving Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu and 105 other suspects. One investigation focused on terrorism and had seven suspects accused of aiding a terrorist group. Three suspects were arrested in that investigation, and another suspect was released under judicial control. The other investigation involves a criminal organization accused of bribery, corruption, fraud and illegally obtaining personal data. Forty-eight suspects were arrested in that corruption investigation. Overall, 51 people were arrested in two investigations, and 41 were released with judicial control. Authorities are still working to capture 14 other suspects on the run," he said.

Prosecutors say Imamoğlu was among the leaders of a criminal network enriching themselves through bribes and rigged public tenders. He and dozens of others have also been accused of illegally obtaining personal data through a subsidiary of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), which developed an app where Istanbulites were required to store their personal data. The second investigation into Imamoğlu and others focuses on a secret alliance with the terrorist group PKK, which involves allegations of helping those linked to the group to get elected to municipal assemblies.

Along with Imamoğlu, the court in Istanbul ordered the arrest of his close aide, Murat Ongun, who served as head of a media company of the IBB, and Tuncay Yılmaz, director of the Imamoğlu family's construction company. The Chief Prosecutor’s Office in Istanbul says the evidence, including testimonies of witnesses in an investigation into a notorious “money counting” video of CHP-linked people, implicated Imamoğlu and others. The video, leaked last year, is part of another investigation into allegations that the bags full of cash seen in the video were linked to “vote buying” for the CHP’s incumbent chair, Özgür Özel.

Justice Minister told journalists on Thursday that the investigation files included reports by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), reports by inspectors and other evidence. "Some circles, since the moment the detentions began, tried to influence prosecutors, even though they did not know the content of the investigation or its details. They attempted to portray it as an investigation based on political motives. They tried to link it to the President. We reject those irresponsible statements. The investigation and prosecution are conducted by entirely independent judicial authorities. Everyone should be aware that the defense, in a state based on laws, should be in the premises of judicial authorities, not on the streets. We don't approve of disinformation over prosecution. All allegations, evidence and defense will be considered in the process, and the truth will be established through evidence. The public will have access to the outcome of the investigation and prosecution," Tunç said.

In response to a question, Tunç said portraying the investigation as "politically motivated" does not change the facts about it. "Call to the streets, demonstrations on the streets cannot influence the judiciary. Efforts to achieve this are futile. Everyone should admit that it is a fair investigation and should await its conclusion," he stated.

'Prejudiced approach'

Imamoğlu's arrest drew criticism from some European countries, including Germany and France. Tunç defined criticism as prejudiced and "with double standards." "It is our common responsibility to act calmly for the full prevalence of justice and respect the judiciary's decision. It is against the principle of supremacy of law, a basic value of democracy, to interfere with legal processes. Unfortunately, some statements by the international community show that this basic principle is disregarded. We absolutely reject such prejudiced attitudes with double standards. Moreover, it is a fact that many politicians and statesmen have been subject to prosecution and investigations in those countries that issued such statements. Hence, it is our greatest desire to see an approach with common sense to the issue, especially from our European friends, as this is both a prerequisite for respect for our country's domestic laws and for adopting a responsible approach to an ongoing investigation," he stated.

CHP had a field day with politicizing the case as Imamoğlu was announced as a candidate for a primary to select the party's presidential candidate. Imamoğlu was formally arrested on the day of the primary he won. However, he was already entangled in several lawsuits related to his previous tenure as mayor of an Istanbul district, upon corruption allegations dating back years, as well as separate probes on insult and defamation. Shortly before his detention, he also lost his university degree when Istanbul University cancelled it upon accusations that he forged his way into the university through an illegitimate transfer from another university. Presidential candidates are required to have a university degree.

Tunç stated that the gravity of the allegations against Imamoğlu and the presence of the risk that evidence might have been concealed may have led the judiciary to order the arrest of Imamoğlu.