Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has dismantled an international espionage network accused of collecting sensitive information on Turkish civil society, ethnic groups and public officials for foreign intelligence services, security sources said Saturday.

In a statement, sources said nine individuals linked to two foreign intelligence services were identified during long-term intelligence operations.

Seven suspects, including the alleged network leader identified as B.E., were detained in coordinated raids across four provinces in an operation conducted with the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and counterterrorism police units.

Two additional suspects were already in custody on unrelated charges.

Judicial authorities ordered the arrest of the seven suspects on espionage charges following their interrogation.

Security sources said the group systematically gathered and transmitted sensitive data abroad, targeting individuals and organizations inside Türkiye. Officials said the network operated for an extended period while attempting to conceal its activities from detection.

According to investigators, the operation followed sustained surveillance efforts, including physical tracking, cyber monitoring and technical intelligence work.

Authorities said they mapped communication channels, payment flows and reporting structures used between the suspects and foreign handlers.

Sources said the suspects believed their activities remained undetected, but intelligence analysis ultimately exposed the network’s structure and operational methods.

The investigation not only identified individuals involved but also revealed how the alleged foreign intelligence operation functioned within Türkiye, including its targeting priorities and coordination mechanisms.

The sources described the operation as part of ongoing efforts to protect national security and counter covert foreign intelligence activities.

Authorities said the evidence gathered is also being used to analyze the methods of foreign intelligence services operating in the country.

The investigation is ongoing.