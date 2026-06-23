Turkish Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalın met with Lt. Gen. Saddam Haftar, deputy commander of the Libyan National Army, in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, security sources said on Tuesday.

According to information obtained from sources, the talks focused on efforts to preserve stability in Libya and advance the country's political and military unification process.

The two sides discussed ways to maintain the current atmosphere of peace and strengthen efforts aimed at bringing Libya's rival eastern and western administrations, as well as their military forces, under a single authority.

Forces from the east and west-based administrations were joined by military elements from Türkiye and the U.S. earlier this month for exercises in Sirte in the first such joint event since 2014.

Kalın and Haftar also reviewed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Libya, discussing opportunities to expand cooperation across various sectors and further strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

Türkiye has remained actively engaged in Libya through diplomatic, economic and security cooperation initiatives, while supporting efforts aimed at preserving the country's territorial integrity, political unity and long-term stability.

The talks in Benghazi reflect Ankara's continued engagement with key actors across Libya as international and regional stakeholders seek progress toward reconciliation and the establishment of unified state institutions.

Turkish Defense Ministry previously said that Türkiye always supported United Nations-led processes in Libya and maintained contacts with “all sides.”

It noted Türkiye trained more than 23,000 Libyan military personnel, both in Türkiye and Libya, and was continuing to support Libya in several fields, from demining to defusal of unexploded ordnance, counterterrorism, the fight against irregular migration and smuggling.