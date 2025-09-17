Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalın arrived in Damascus on Wednesday in order to address high-level political and security dialogues, intensifying the bilateral relations between Türkiye and Syria.

According to security sources, the head of Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Kalın, will be hosted by the Syrian president, Ahmed Al-Sharaa. The agenda is expected to focus on the latest developments in the region, including border security, the attacks by Israel, joint efforts to eliminate Daesh threats and the situation of the YPG, which is considered an extension of the PKK terrorist group in Syria.

The bilateral relations between Ankara and Damascus have been strengthened after the fall of the Assad regime to restore the country and preserve Syria’s unity and stability.

In August, defense ministers of two countries signed a cooperation accord providing Syria’s armed forces with military training, weapons and logistic tools from Türkiye.

Moreover, recently, Turkish National Education Minister Yusuf Tekin was also welcomed by his Syrian counterpart, Mohammed Abdul Rahman Turko, to collaborate in various fields for recovery and rebuilding.

“We believe that we grow stronger when our neighbor is strong. As a strong country in the region, we will do whatever is necessary to support your presence. We represent communities that have lived together for many years, and since 2011, the ties between us have only grown stronger,’’ Tekin said.