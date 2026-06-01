The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalın met with senior Hamas officials in Ankara to discuss the next phase of the Gaza cease-fire agreement and ongoing efforts to secure a lasting truce, security sources said Monday.

According to the sources, Kalin held talks with Mohammed Darwish, chair of Hamas' Shura Council, and members of the group's political bureau.

During the meeting, Hamas representatives said they had complied with the terms of the cease-fire and briefed Kalın on what they described as Israeli violations of the agreement.

The talks also addressed Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip during the Eid al-Adha holiday and Türkiye's efforts, as a guarantor country, to support the implementation of the cease-fire.

Participants discussed possible steps to prevent further violations and emphasized the need to oppose policies aimed at occupation and destabilization across the region, particularly in Jerusalem, the sources said.

The meeting also reviewed efforts to ensure Israel fulfills its obligations under the first phase of the cease-fire agreement and examined developments in ongoing negotiations.

Kalın provided information on Türkiye's humanitarian assistance to Gaza, while discussions focused on coordination with regional countries and international organizations to facilitate the delivery of additional aid.

Hamas officials expressed gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for Türkiye's efforts to promote peace in Gaza, the sources added.

On the other hand, a Hamas delegation is due to meet with mediators in Egypt on Wednesday to discuss ways of advancing the fragile Gaza cease-fire, Palestinian sources told AFP.

The Palestinian territory remains gripped by daily violence, with the Israeli military violating the truce in effect since October.

A transition to the second phase of the cease-fire, which was supposed to involve Hamas's disarmament and a gradual withdrawal of the Israeli army, has been stalled for months.

"Egypt has invited Hamas and other factions to participate in talks with mediators on Wednesday... which will also include Qatari and Turkish officials," a Hamas official said, declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

"The mediators have presented ideas for formulating a new, revised proposal acceptable to both Hamas and Israel."

The official said the Hamas delegation, headed by chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya, as well as representatives from other Palestinian factions, was expected to arrive in Cairo starting Tuesday for the talks to be held in the Mediterranean town of El-Alamein.

"Hamas believes a breakthrough and progress are possible if Israel does not create new obstacles and if there is a genuine Israeli will to reach a solution," the official added.