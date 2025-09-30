The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) carried out an operation against illicit query systems targeting personal data of citizens, security sources said on Tuesday. Three suspects illegally obtaining personal information were arrested.

Sources said the suspects conveyed illegally acquired information to their connections abroad for espionage purposes, although they did not disclose which countries the data was relayed to.

Last May, MIT dismantled a cyber espionage network that sought to steal personal and financial data from Turkish citizens and transfer it to China.

MIT coordinated Tuesday’s operations carried out in cooperation with gendarmerie forces, a cybersecurity agency and the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), sources said.

Operations were carried out in Istanbul and the provinces of Şanlıurfa, Izmir and Kütahya simultaneously. They netted administrators and developers of illegal digital query systems. Two suspects captured in operations were released pending judicial control.

National Cyber Incident Response Center (USOM) provided technical support in the investigation, uncovering the digital infrastructure that cybercriminals utilized, while MASAK uncovered the cash flow and illicit revenues of the criminal network.

Sources reported that nine websites hosting illegal query panels, known as “Sowix,” “Ondex,” and “EmreQuery,” were shut down. Authorities also detected Telegram channels where suspects were in touch with their contacts abroad and shut them down, leaving a warning message highlighting Türkiye’s determination to fight cyber espionage in those channels. Approximately 10 million people in Türkiye use Telegram. Although most citizens use the app to follow news and communicate with friends, certain publicly accessible groups openly conduct organized criminal activities.

MIT plans to continue expanding its cyber espionage operations to safeguard sensitive personal data and will also scrutinize international connections.

Turkish intelligence, in recent years, has uncovered several spy networks operated by independent groups, terrorist organizations like Daesh, or foreign intelligence agencies in Türkiye.

Also in October, authorities in Istanbul indicted seven suspects for conducting espionage for Chinese intelligence, while in September, 37 people accused of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence were handed prison sentences ranging from six to eight years.

According to Turkish security sources, Mossad often uses online communication applications to recruit operatives to spy on Palestinians and other foreign nationals living in Türkiye.