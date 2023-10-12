Turkish citizen with dual nationality was killed in the recent Israel-Palestine conflict, Turkish diplomatic sources said Thursday.

It did not disclose the name of the citizen or the place of the incident. Earlier, some media outlets reported the death, claiming another Turkish citizen went missing during the conflict.

In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against the Gaza Strip, responding to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began on Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation retaliated for storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers' growing violence against Palestinians. In response to Hamas' actions, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip.

Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.