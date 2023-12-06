Türkiye’s F-16 fighter jets have been sent to Romania as part of the NATO Enhanced Air Policing duty, the Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said that four F-16s and 71 personnel were sent to the Borcea Airbase in Romania.

“We appreciate our ally Romania for hosting the Turkish detachment until the end of March 2024 and wish our staff success in fulfilling their duties and responsibilities,” it wrote on social media.

Türkiye joined the military alliance of 29 North American and European countries in 1952 and boasts of having the second-largest army among member states after the United States.

Ankara attaches utmost importance to NATO’s role in maintaining security and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area.