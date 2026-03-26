Justice Minister Akın Gürlek filed a lawsuit against the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel over the latter’s allegations on March 17 that Gürlek amassed wealth through title deeds.

Gürlek has denied claims that he had an abundance of properties acquired while he was still a prosecutor and told journalists on March 18 that he had only four properties he purchased far below the astronomical fees Özel claimed.

The minister’s lawyer filed a petition to the Chief Prosecutor’s Office in Istanbul for the lawsuit against Özel on charges of insult, defamation and forgery in official documents. Separately, Gürlek sought TL 1 million ($23,000) compensation from the CHP leader.

The petition says Özel launched a systematic defamation campaign against Gürlek and utilized fake documents to prop up his claims. It says that the CHP leader sought to portray Gürlek in a negative light and that his repeated statements against the minister on several occasions were “attacks on Gürlek’s individual rights.” It also said that the allegations that Gürlek had dozens of properties acquired through illegal means were baseless and a figment of Özel's imagination and pointed out that the title deeds Özel displayed at a news conference on March 17 were fake.

In statements to journalists on March 18, Gürlek argued that Özel’s remarks were politically motivated and aimed at diverting public attention from what he described as a major corruption case.

“Özel’s primary objective is to obscure what has been called the ‘corruption case of the century,’” he stressed.

He also linked the allegations to a separate judicial process involving Antalya’s jailed mayor, Muhittin Böcek, claiming that Özel was attempting to influence public perception regarding that case as well.

The justice minister said he owns four properties, all of which have been officially declared through mandatory asset disclosures required of judges and prosecutors. He disputed claims about the value of one property in Istanbul’s Tuzla district, saying it was worth “TL 3 million to 4 million, not TL 30 million as alleged.”

Gürlek has been in the crosshairs of criticism by the main opposition over the investigation into corruption allegations in CHP-run municipalities.

The party’s leader recently stepped up rhetoric against Gürlek, leading prosecutors in Ankara to launch an investigation into his remarks.

Özel claimed Gürlek was rounding up people linked to his party unfairly, and he would “show him.” He also implied Gürlek lacked “namus” (a Turkish word roughly meaning honesty or dignity) in the same speech. Such a description can be interpreted as a severe insult punishable under Turkish laws.

The CHP launched a blitz against prosecutors and the government in the wake of the arrest of the party’s Istanbul mayor, Ekrem Imamoğlu, in March on graft charges. More arrests followed as investigators dug deeper into a criminal network allegedly led by Imamoğlu. Before his appointment as Justice Minister in February, Gürlek was Istanbul’s chief prosecutor and led investigations into the wrongdoings of Imamoğlu and his associates. The Imamoğlu case was dubbed as corruption of the century by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party).