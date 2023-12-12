Hasan Bitmez, a deputy for the northwestern province of Kocaeli from Felicity Party (SP), was hospitalized after he fainted while speaking at Parliament on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old parliamentarian, who suffers from diabetes, fell backward as he was wrapping up his speech during the General Assembly of Parliament, in a moment captured by the cameras of Parliament’s live broadcast session. Lawmakers rushed to his aid, while those with medical backgrounds applied first aid to Bitmez. He was later taken to the hospital. Authorities said he was in a critical condition.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a social media post that Bitmez was taken to the intensive care unit of Bilkent City Hospital. Saadet Chairperson Temel Karamollaoğlu told reporters that Bitmez’s health was still at risk and asked for prayers for his recovery.