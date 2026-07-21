Opposition lawmaker Özgür Özel on Tuesday delivered what he described as his final address from the Republican People's Party (CHP) parliamentary group, announcing his new political party as he formally signaled his departure from the country's main opposition party.

Opening his speech with an emotional farewell, Özel told lawmakers he had taken the podium "with the sadness of a farewell whose time has come," describing the moment as "a historic crossroads" for both himself and Turkish politics.

Addressing supporters, Özel said the newly formed party would emerge as the country's main opposition party by a wide margin.

"We are founding our new party, and it will become Türkiye's main opposition party by a clear margin," Özel said among the slogans "Istiklal" by a fervent audience, the rumored name of his new party.

Despite leaving the CHP, Özel said his political movement would remain committed to the principles of social democracy and the founding values traditionally associated with the CHP.

"Of course we are social democrats. We remain fully committed to the Six Arrows, to the founding principles of the republic and to the ideals our party has defended," he noted.

He said he was leaving behind "words entrusted to history" rather than delivering what he called a historic speech, adding that he intended to make that address on the night of the next election.

Reflecting on developments within the CHP since November 2023, Özel remarked the events of the past several years would occupy an important place in Türkiye's political history. He argued that while political victories and defeats would eventually become part of the historical record, the conduct of political actors during the period would also be remembered.

"When everything is over, we will not forget," Özel warned. "No one should think that the attitudes, actions or conspiracies of today will simply be forgotten with time." He was referring to Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who accepted the job of party's chair, amid protests of pro-Özel members of the party who branded him traitor.