The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) seeks new tricks to stave off a trial over vote-buying allegations in a 2023 intraparty vote that brought current Chairperson Özgür Özel to power.

On Sunday, delegates convened in Ankara for the second extraordinary congress in six months, ahead of the new hearing in the trial set for October. Özel was the sole candidate in Sunday’s election and asked for a no-confidence vote so that his term would end and a new term under him would begin. Fellow members of the party accepted and issued the no-confidence. The voting is underway at the congress, with results expected later on Sunday.

The election at the extraordinary congress is largely symbolic and primarily aims to cement Özel’s rule at the party. If an Ankara court rules next month for the “absolute nullification” of Özel’s chairmanship after the November 2023 election, where he defeated then-Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the CHP hopes Özel will remain in power anyway after two election “wins” in six months. Kılıçdaroğlu, who has long demonstrated solidarity with Özel, especially after the party’s several mayors were arrested earlier this year on charges of corruption, was absent at Sunday’s vote, while a former chair of the party, Hikmet Çetin, and Murat Karayalçın, former chair of the CHP-linked Social Democratic Populist Party (SHP), attended the congress.