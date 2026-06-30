Türkiye’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) is expected to continue replacing provincial heads as the party leadership moves to end internal divisions following a court ruling that deepened the rift within the party.

The CHP administration, led by Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, has so far removed 10 provincial heads and referred four of them to disciplinary boards, according to party sources. More dismissals are expected in the coming weeks, with at least 50 provincial chairs likely to be replaced by September, according to a report by Sabah newspaper.

The party has been facing growing internal tension after a court ruling on absolute nullity intensified divisions between factions loyal to Kılıçdaroğlu and those aligned with Manisa deputy Özgür Özel. Seventy-four provincial heads had reportedly sided with Özel during the process, drawing criticism from the party leadership.

Party sources said Kılıçdaroğlu does not have a prejudiced stance against any party official but added that no chairperson would allow dual authority within the organization.

The provinces expected to be affected in the next round include Sinop, Kars and Düzce. A new appointment is also expected in Bitlis, where the previous provincial administration had been removed.

Among the names reportedly facing removal are Düzce provincial head Özcan Dağıstanlı, who called Kılıçdaroğlu “Kayyumdaroğlu,” Kars provincial head Onur Uludaşdemir, who used the term “pawn” for the CHP leader, and Sinop provincial head Aykut Cem Yalçınkaya, who drew attention with a video mocking Kılıçdaroğlu.

Meanwhile, several candidates from across Türkiye have reportedly visited CHP headquarters in Ankara to seek appointment to provincial posts. Former provincial and district heads, lawmakers, mayors and local council members from cities including Mardin, Antalya, Adana and Izmir have also conveyed messages of support to Kılıçdaroğlu and his team.

The CHP has also formed a special review board for mayors whose names have been linked to corruption investigations. The board, composed of experts in law, accounting and other fields, is expected to prepare reports that could influence future disciplinary referrals concerning municipalities.

Wave of resignations

Kılıçdaroğlu repeatedly referred to the need for "renewal," "cleansing" and a "clean congress," saying the CHP would hold those responsible for alleged wrongdoing accountable and organize what he described as a transparent party congress.

He also drew a distinction between party members whom he said represented the CHP's values and those he accused of damaging the party's reputation through corruption or misconduct.

The dispute escalated further on June 10, 2026, when the CHP executive board, chaired by Kılıçdaroğlu, referred nine lawmakers associated with Özel to the party's High Disciplinary Board with a request for permanent expulsion.

Party spokesperson Müslim Sarı said the disciplinary measures formed part of what the leadership described as a broader effort to promote "clean politics."

The executive board later initiated similar disciplinary proceedings against Mezitli Mayor Ahmet Serkan Tuncer and Bolu Mayor Tanju Özcan, bringing the total number of senior party figures facing expulsion requests to 11.

In response, 28 members of the CHP party assembly aligned with Özel resigned from the body, further deepening the institutional crisis.

The leadership dispute also coincided with a broader wave of resignations among local politicians.

Nimet Özdemir, a lawmaker who resigned from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), formally joined the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) last Wednesday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed Özdemir at the parliamentary group meeting of the party.

Two weeks ago, former Good Party (IP) lawmaker Ersin Beyaz joined the AK Party, soon after his resignation from the opposition party.

The AK Party has seen a stream of new transfers in the past two years. Since the 2024 elections, 15 mayors have left their parties and joined the AK Party. Most of them were formerly members of the CHP.