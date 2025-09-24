The Istanbul court has called for the suspension of the Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) Istanbul Provincial Extraordinary Congress, ruling that the gathering violates a previous judicial order.

In a letter to the Istanbul Governor’s Office and the Sarıyer District Election Board, the Istanbul 45th Civil Court of First Instance said the congress, held on Wednesday, was contrary to an interim decision issued earlier in an ongoing case.

The case, filed by Özlem Erkan against the CHP headquarters and several party figures, concerns the cancellation of general assembly decisions related to the party’s provincial organization. On Sept. 2, the court issued a precautionary action, temporarily removing the CHP Istanbul Provincial Executive Board from office, appointing a temporary committee and suspending both provincial and district congresses until further notice.

The court order followed as:

In the ongoing trial process in our court, the appeal process regarding the relevant interim decision has not yet commenced, and the decision made by our court remains current and valid. Unless it is overturned or changed by the Istanbul Regional Court of Justice, holding the CHP Istanbul Provincial Congress elections on Sept. 24 goes against our decision and the process must be stopped.’’

Previously, the Istanbul chair of the party, Özgür Çelik and his staff filed a lawsuit regarding their involvement in fraud to win the Oct. 8, 2023, intraparty congress. Closer to current CHP Chair Özgür Özel, Çelik secured 342 votes in the October 2023 elections with accusations of offering cash to delegates to vote for Çelik.

On Wednesday, Sept. 24, officers from the Enforcement Office arrived to issue the court ruling halting the meeting. The officials were confronted by the party’s lawyers and legal representatives, who refused the court decision.

In the venue, a minor clash broke out between the opponents.

As a latest development, Ahmet Yener, the head of the High Election Board, indicated that: “It is not legally possible to halt a congress once it has begun. Therefore, it has been decided that the ongoing Istanbul Provincial Congress will continue.’’