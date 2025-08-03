A report by the Sabah newspaper says Rıza Akpolat, a former mayor of Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district, who was arrested on corruption charges, funded journalists supportive of his Republican People’s Party (CHP). A municipality staff member handed over to prosecutors a list of journalists and others who had been paid a budget of TL 56 million ($1.38 million), which Akpolat had accumulated through bribes.

Akpolat and other municipal officials were arrested in January on charges of corruption involving a businessman who benefited from lucrative public tenders in exchange for bribery. The anti-graft probe later expanded to the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) and led to the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu, another prominent figure in the CHP, in March.

The list includes prominent journalists with direct and indirect links to CHP, including Nevşin Mengü, Altan Sancar, Ali Haydar Fırat and Ismail Küçükkaya, as well as pro-CHP TV stations Halk TV and Tele 1.

A payment recorded in the list shows that Küçükkaya was paid TL 500,000 in March 2024, while Halk TV was paid TL 750,00 for a live broadcast. Mengü was paid TL 200,000 in April 2024, while Fırat was paid $5,000 in May 2024. The list shows that the Politikyol website, run by Altan Sancar, received TL 670,000 in June 2024, with payments recorded as “salaries.”

The list is not an official municipal record, but it was saved on a computer at the municipality building, according to media reports. It listed all payments in elaborate detail, from flight and accommodation expenses and event expenses spent by Akpolat. Media reports indicate that some individuals on the list have admitted to the making of the payments.

Similar allegations of journalists funded by CHP-run municipalities emerged earlier. Witnesses in the case against Imamoğlu have previously told investigators that Imamoğlu’s close associate, Murat Ongun, personally paid cash to some journalists in secret meetings at parking lots, in exchange for pro-Imamoğlu propaganda.

The party’s former chair, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, in the past implied that some journalists were funded by Imamoğlu, fueling a debate among journalists who accused each other on social media of receiving payments from municipalities. Barış Yarkadaş, a former CHP lawmaker, has claimed some journalists asked for payments in exchange for having a publicized dinner with the mayors.