Muhittin Böcek, former mayor of Mediterranean Turkish province Antalya, disclosed how he delivered cash for a fellow mayor upon instructions of his party’s leader Özgür Özel. Böcek, who was arrested last year on charges of corruption while serving as a mayor for Republican People’s Party (CHP) has testified recently, invoking a law for lenient sentences for collaborators. He made an additional testimony on Thursday, further detailing secret cash flow to several figures in the party.

He told investigators that Özel, who was ousted from his office last month on charges of corruption, instructed him to provide financial support to Ferdi Zeyrek, late mayor of western Manisa province, prior to the 2024 municipal elections. Manisa is the constituency of Özel. “I put about 950,000 euros into a bag and took it to Manisa,” Böcek said in his statement.

Böcek stated that he went to Ankara as he sought support for his candidacy for the Antalya municipality before the 2024 elections and he was later joined by his son Mustafa Gökhan.

The former mayor also confirmed paying a large amount of cash to party’s administration to secure candidacy, as his son earlier told investigators. “In accordance with the instruction previously given by Özgür Özel regarding candidacy, I directed (Gökhan) regarding the provision of financial support. Upon Özgür Özel's instruction and following a call from Veli Ağbaba (a lawmaker close to Özel), my son went to the CHP headquarters building to deliver 1 million euros. I do not know to whom he delivered the money, but my son had previously stated this matter in his statement,” he said.

Noting that he went to Manisa before his candidacy was announced, Muhittin Böcek said he hid the cash in a large bag which were also filled with documents regarding “projects” he would discuss with the Manisa mayor. He noted that he was on an official visit to Manisa on January 14, 2024. “ For a short time, I was left alone with Ferdi Zeyrek. Meanwhile, I placed the bag containing approximately 950,000 euros next to his desk. I told him, 'I brought the bag to you, let us make our contributions during the election process.' I do not know how Mr. Ferdi used this money. We left Manisa in the evening. At the time I gave the money, only the late Ferdi Zeyrek was present."

Stating that his candidacy was announced at the end of January, Böcek said: "Upon the instructions of the headquarters and Özgür Özel, I sent money to various places to be used in election campaigns. In previous elections, a portion of the candidates' election expenses would be covered by the CHP headquarters. However, for the first time, we did not receive any support from the headquarters. On the contrary, I was asked to make financial contributions to other places besides myself. In this context, I covered all the election expenses of the (Antalya district) Konyaaltı mayoral candidate. I authorized my son regarding this matter,” he said. Böcek said he handed over TL 15 million in cash through his son to several municipalities.