The mayor of the northwestern Turkish city of Bolu from Türkiye’s main opposition, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), and his deputy were arrested Monday in an investigation into alleged extortion by coercion, while 11 other suspects were released under judicial supervision, authorities said.

The arrests came as part of a probe launched by the Bolu Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. Provincial gendarmerie teams detained 13 suspects in an operation carried out on Feb. 28 targeting the Bolu Municipality.

Among those taken into custody were Mayor Tanju Özcan, Deputy Mayor Süleyman Can, several municipal officials and former administrators, including department heads and members of the municipal council.

After completing procedures at the gendarmerie, the suspects were transferred to the courthouse under tight security and brought into the building through a rear entrance.

Following questioning by prosecutors, Özcan and Can were referred to a criminal court with a request for arrest on charges of “extortion by coercion.” One additional suspect was also referred for arrest, while the remaining 10 were referred for release under judicial control measures. The court ordered the arrest of Özcan and Can and released the other 11 suspects under supervision.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Interior Ministry said Özcan had been suspended from office as a temporary measure under Article 127 of the Constitution and Article 47 of the Municipal Law No. 5393 following his arrest.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.

CHP-run municipalities across Türkiye are mired in corruption allegations. Most cases have been in Istanbul. The city’s mayor, Ekrem Imamoğlu, was arrested in March 2025 in a wide-ranging probe where he is accused of running a criminal network thriving on bribes and tender-rigging.