A Turkish military cargo plane crashed on the border between Georgia and Azerbaijan as it was flying back home, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"Our C-130 military cargo plane, which took off from Azerbaijan to return home, has crashed at the Georgia-Azerbaijan border," the ministry said on X, indicating a search and rescue operation was taking place but without saying whether there were any casualties or how many people were on board.

In a statement, Georgia's Interior Ministry confirmed the crash of "a Turkish military aircraft" that was flying to Türkiye, saying it went down "about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from Georgia's state border" with Azerbaijan.

It said an investigation had been opened.

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, speaking during a program in the capital Ankara, said he hoped to overcome the crash of the cargo plane with minimum casualties and offered condolences to the martyrs.

“We continue to work in coordination with national authorities to reach the wreckage.”