The Turkish military has neutralized 184 Assad regime troops, destroyed 4 tanks, 2 armored combat vehicles, 8 military vehicles as part of Operation Spring Shield in the past 24 hours, Defense Ministry said Thursday.

In an official statement, the ministry said Turkey's military operation successfully continued with aerial and ground assistance.

"Four tanks, five cannons/MLRSs [Multi Launch Rocket System], three anti-tank weapons, eight military vehicles, two machine gun vehicles, two armored vehicles were destroyed in the past 24 hours," said the statement.

It added: "184 regime troops were neutralized as well."

On March 1, Turkey launched Operation Spring Shield in northwestern Syria after at least 34 Turkish soldiers were martyred in a Syrian regime airstrike in Idlib late February.

The regime and its allies have consistently broken the terms of the 2018 cease-fire and a new one that started on Jan. 12, launching frequent attacks inside the territory. This has resulted in casualties, as well as a recent influx of irregular migrants along the border of Turkey, which already hosts over 3.7 million Syrians.