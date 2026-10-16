The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) demonstrated their joint operational capabilities during a large-scale military exercise in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), deploying fighter jets, attack helicopters, naval vessels and commando units in coordinated land, air and sea operations.

The Distinguished Observer Day of the Martyr Capt. Cengiz Topel Mediterranean Storm-2026 Exercise was held at the Sadrazamköy Training Area, bringing together Turkish military personnel and units of the Turkish Cypriot Peace Forces Command.

The exercise was attended by TRNC Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, Parliament Speaker Ziya Öztürkler and Türkiye's ambassador to Lefkoşa, Ali Murat Başçeri.

Four F-16 fighter jets and a CN-235 transport aircraft from the Turkish Air Forces Command participated alongside three T-129 ATAK attack helicopters and three AS-532 utility helicopters operated by the Turkish Land Forces Command.

The Turkish Cypriot Peace Forces Command deployed M48 A5T2 tanks, 155-millimeter howitzer batteries, mechanized infantry and commando units, while the Turkish navy contributed a frigate, fast attack craft, unmanned aerial vehicles, amphibious units and underwater defense and assault teams.

Land, air and naval units of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) participate in the Martyr Capt. Cengiz Topel Mediterranean Storm-2026 Exercise, Girne (Kyrenia), Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Oct. 15, 2026. (AA Photo)

Joint combat operations

The live-action phase featured maritime infiltration, airborne operations, helicopter assaults, offensive maneuvers and combat search-and-rescue missions.

Special operations teams conducted maritime infiltration missions, while commandos were deployed by helicopter into designated target areas. Paratroopers carried out free-fall jumps as part of the exercise.

T-129 ATAK helicopters conducted live-fire missions using LUMTAS anti-tank missiles and Cirit laser-guided rockets, while F-16 fighter jets provided air support under the exercise scenario.

The operations highlighted the Turkish military's ability to coordinate multiple service branches during complex combat missions.

Turkish military presence 'red line'

Speaking after the exercise, Öztürkler praised the Turkish military's capabilities and emphasized its role in ensuring the security of Turkish Cypriots.

"The Turkish Cypriot people have always felt safe and secure thanks to the Turkish military," he underlined.

Öztürkler described the continued presence of Turkish troops and Türkiye's guarantor status on the island as nonnegotiable.

"The presence of Turkish troops and Türkiye's guarantor status are our red lines," he said, stressing that neither issue could be opened for discussion.

He also praised Türkiye's advances in defense technology, saying the exercise demonstrated the country's growing military capabilities under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Referring to the Greek Cypriot administration's military cooperation agreements with other countries, Öztürkler said Turkish Cypriots did not need military support from any country other than Türkiye.

He also reaffirmed the historical ties between Türkiye and the TRNC, recalling the 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation and pledging to continue honoring both countries' flags.

Honoring fallen pilot

The exercise was named after Turkish Air Forces Command Capt. Cengiz Topel, who was captured by Greek Cypriots after his F-100 fighter jet was shot down during an operation near Erenköy in August 1964. Topel was subjected to inhumane torture as a prisoner of war by his captors and died in captivity on Aug. 9, 1964, and was later buried at Istanbul's Edirnekapı Martyrs' Cemetery.

First held in 2019, the Mediterranean Storm exercise marked its eighth edition this year.

The live-action phase concluded with a ceremonial military parade and an official protocol program.