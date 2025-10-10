The Turkish army is ready to take part in any mission to ensure and protect peace in Gaza, following a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas, Defense Ministry sources announced on Friday.

Following President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s statements that Ankara would participate in a task force to monitor the implementation of the Gaza cease-fire that began on Thursday, the ministry reiterated its readiness for any mission, welcoming the agreement.

The Defense Ministry sources stressed that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), with their extensive experience in international peacekeeping operations, stand ready to fulfill any task assigned to them.

“The Turkish Armed Forces, which have participated in numerous international missions established by various organizations to ensure peace and security across different regions, have earned the respect of all parties with their professionalism and fair conduct,” the sources said.

Moreover, Defense Ministry spokesperson Zeki Aktürk expressed at a press briefing on Friday that he welcomed the cease-fire that ended more than two years of devastating conflict in Gaza, expressing hope that it would pave the way toward a lasting peace.

“We are pleased that a cease-fire has been achieved in Gaza as a result of mediation efforts in which our country was involved. It is of vital importance that humanitarian aid is delivered immediately to Gaza, where a severe humanitarian tragedy has persisted for two years,’’ Aktürk noted.

The ministry also emphasized that Türkiye would continue its efforts to maintain a sustainable peace, expressing hope that the cease-fire would facilitate the establishment of a fair and permanent peace and a two-state solution.

Responding to questions about developments in Syria, ministry officials commented on the recent Syrian elections as a significant and positive step for the country’s unity, security and stability.

They criticized the SDF for attacking Syrian government troops in the Manbij and Aleppo countryside, accusing the terrorist group of violating its March 10, 2025, agreement with Damascus.

“The SDF terrorist group has once again demonstrated that it is not acting in accordance with the memorandum it signed with the Syrian government and continues to pose a threat to regional peace and stability,” the officials said.

They added that Ankara closely follows the contacts and meetings between the PKK-affiliated SDF and the Syrian government, emphasizing that Türkiye focuses on the actions on the ground rather than the speeches.

“Türkiye supports the principle of ‘one state, one army’ in Syria and will continue to do so,” the sources said.