Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç on Tuesday assured that Mohamed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the son of Somalia’s incumbent president, would “soon” arrive in Türkiye to give testimony over his involvement in a traffic accident in Istanbul in which a Turkish man was killed.

Mohamud was driving a Somali Consulate car on Nov. 30 when he hit a motorcycle courier. The courier, Yunus Emre Göçer, died about one week after he was seriously injured in the incident. Mohamud left the country on Dec. 2 after a police interrogation. The incident sparked public outcry, and authorities later announced that the police officers first interrogating him were investigated for possible negligence in letting him go. Türkiye issued an arrest warrant for Mohamud after Göçer’s death.

Tunç told reporters on the sidelines of an event in the capital Ankara that a trial would be held against Mohamud, whom a forensics report found to be at genuine fault regarding the accident.

Referring to criticism on social media that the rights of Göçer were being “trampled on,” the minister said, “Turkish law will, of course, protect the right of our citizens and the necessary rulings will follow per expert’s report.

"An indictment will be issued per this report in the following days."

Tunç added: “Mohamud too will arrive from abroad to give his testimony. The Foreign Ministry has been in contact about this issue, which will happen soon.”

Ankara, which has good ties with Somalia, has held meetings with Somali judicial authorities and sought information on using a diplomatic car.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said that his 40-year-old son did not flee Türkiye. He said he had advised him to return and present himself to court. The younger Mohamud, who is a doctor, stayed at the scene of the crash and remained in Istanbul for several days afterward, the president said.

He also extended his sympathy to Göçer’s family earlier this month.

“We share with them the grief of their loss. We are sorry for their loss,” he said.

Türkiye has built close ties with Somalia since 2011, when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, then prime minister, visited the East African nation in a show of support as Somalis suffered from severe drought. Türkiye later undertook infrastructure projects and donated relief to Somalia. It also opened a military base in Somalia, where it has trained officers and police.