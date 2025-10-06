The minister of Justice, Yılmaz Tunç, announced a new phase in Türkiye’s sweeping judicial reform, remarking that it aims to speed up court proceedings, expand specialized courts and modernize judicial infrastructure to ensure justice on time.

Speaking to the Sabah newspaper, Tunç said Türkiye’s justice system had undergone a remarkable transformation over the past two decades, with significant improvements in capacity and efficiency.

"In the last 22 years, 387 courthouses and 6 million square meters of enclosed area have been built, and the number of judges and prosecutors has reached 25,695. We’re working both in the field and at the reform table to ensure that justice is served on time.’’ Tunç asserted.

Tunç also reiterated that the number of courthouses rose from 78 in 2002 to 387 today. Under the 2025 Investment Program, 68 new courthouses, seven forensic medicine institutions, one staff training center, one probation building and one child justice center are planned.

Additionally, 3,534 housing units for justice personnel will be constructed across 121 neighborhoods. Tunç pointed out that over the last two years, 3,816 new lodgings have been added to the organization.

“Providing housing for justice personnel is our priority,” he said.

According to the minister, new targets for speeding up trials, appellate and supreme court reviews would be finalized within six months, while hearings could be postponed for no longer than two months. Specialized courts will also be established for environmental, health, traffic, workplace accident and narcotics-related cases.

“To secure the right to a fair trial within a reasonable time, we are establishing special monitoring units and taking both structural and technical measures,” he stressed.

Tunç frequently visits provincial courthouses, meeting with judges, prosecutors and the personnel to hear their requests. Recently, he visited Edirne in the morning and Kırklareli in the afternoon, underlining the importance of being personally on the field.

With these reforms, the Justice Ministry aims to enhance efficiency, reduce delays and increase public confidence in the judiciary, marking another significant step in Türkiye’s efforts to modernize its justice system.