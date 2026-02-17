Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş urged caution against social transformations affecting family dynamics.

Addressing the Human Rights and Family Summit organized by the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on Tuesday in Ankara, Göktaş underlined the need for protection of the family institution.

“The family is a central structure in the survival of society, an institution sustaining values and connecting generations with each other,” she said.

Türkiye declared 2025 as the "Year of the Family" and seeks to strengthen the institution both to preserve moral values and address the issue of an aging population.

Göktaş told the summit that urbanization, longer working hours and digitalization were among the factors pushing against the strength of the family.

“In addition, we face a global cultural pressure where identity and roles in the family are blurred through degenderizing,” she said. The minister said the ministry pursues reinforcing a family-friendly ecosystem and adaptive approaches that preserve the family. She noted that the government offered incentives to encourage marriages and children.

A looming population crisis and the state of the family dominate the government’s agenda in Türkiye, where the number of households without children accounts for 57% of total households in the country.

With the population replacement rate at 2.1, Türkiye has fallen below this critical threshold, with the total fertility rate declining to 1.48. Supporting fertility and family formation has become a vital necessity for the country.

Following last year’s designation as the “Year of the Family,” authorities decided to pursue family-centered policies over a 10-year period, maintaining a mobilization-style approach to population issues. Under the “Decade of Family and Population,” efforts to introduce new work models that allow women to balance work and family life remain on the agenda, while initiatives to expand the nationwide child care network have accelerated.