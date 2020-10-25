An unidentified man on Saturday attacked a Turkish mosque in Sydney, Australia.
A male attacker entered the Auburn Gallipoli Mosque, which is affiliated with Turkey's Directorate of Religious Affairs, and caused material damage by breaking the chandeliers, windowpanes, plasma television and some items on the upper floor.
Some citizens recorded video footage, and took photographs during the attack, and informed the police. The perpetrator has been arrested.
