An association affiliated with Turkish-Muslim umbrella group DITIB in France reported an attack by unknown individuals on Tuesday.

A group of unidentified people threw handmade flammables and other explosives at the association’s building in the southern commune of Marignane, the Turkish-Islamic Union of Religious Affairs (DITIB) said via Instagram.

“We condemn this attack targeting the Turkish-French community and offer our sympathies to the DITIB Marignane Turkish Culture Association,” the union said.

“It’s satisfying that such attacks on our association, which has become a hub of unity and solidarity during the month of Ramadan, fail to achieve their purpose,” it said. “We are calling for solidarity against attacks that could harm the nation’s peace and urge for common sense against such provocative incidents.”

A similar attack targeting Turkish businesses and associations in Europe took place Monday night in Belgium where supporters of the PKK terror group raised riots in Limburg and Liege provinces.

In Cheratte, a section of the town of Vise with a large Turkish population, the terrorist group’s supporters launched several attacks targeting a mosque and offices of Idealists’ Clubs, an association linked with Türkiye’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). The group, comprised of masked people, chanted pro-PKK slogans and attacked houses, shops and cars of Turkish residents in Cheratte. Eyewitnesses claimed that the Belgian police did not intervene.

Although it is recognized as a terrorist group by the European Union, the PKK finds support in European countries. The group's supporters are allowed to hold mass rallies in major European cities. The PKK has also used the EU to bolster its financial resources and terrorist recruitment and as a safe haven for its leadership.