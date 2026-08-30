Somali authorities said Saturday that the Turkish navy, along with Somali armed forces, had freed a hijacked vessel held in Somali waters and killed 14 pirates after a battle lasting several days.

The Horn of Africa has seen a resurgence in piracy since April, according to figures from the International Maritime Organization, with at least 15 attacks off the coast of Somalia this year, the highest number since 2013.

“During the 10-day operation, four boats used by the pirates were destroyed and 14 pirates were killed,” a Somali Defense Ministry statement said.

“The sustained military pressure finally forced the remaining pirates to abandon the ship,” it added.

“The forces subsequently secured the MV LATUF, which has now safely resumed its journey.”

According to sources in Puntland, at least eight crew members were on board, including one Turk.

The MarineTraffic website shows that the vessel, which operates under a Cameroonian flag, left Türkiye in late July bound for the Tanzanian port of Dar es Salaam.

The joint Türkiye-Somalia operation was carried out as part of a defense cooperation agreement between the two countries.

Piracy was rampant off the coast of Somalia in the 2000s, peaking in 2011 before being curbed by international naval deployments and new protection measures for commercial shipping. But attacks have surged since April, with at least five cargo ships held hostage, the latest of which was seized on Aug. 20 off Yemen.

A Defense and Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement signed between Türkiye and Somalia in February 2024 covers defense ties as well as efforts to strengthen Somalia’s maritime security capabilities.

Under the agreement, Türkiye is expected to support Somalia in protecting its maritime jurisdiction, securing marine resources and combating illegal activities. Türkiye has also long provided military training and capacity-building support in Somalia.