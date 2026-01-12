The Ministry of National Defense announced over the weekend that four naval vessels set out for a major demining mission in the Black Sea. The mission is part of activities by Mine Counter Measures (MCM) Black Sea Task Group Türkiye, formed with Romania and Bulgaria.

The ministry said this is the eighth “activation” of the task group and was participated in by Turkish command ship TCG Ütğm. Arif Ekmekçi, the Romanian minehunter ROS Ion Ghiculescu, the Bulgarian minesweeper BGS Priboy (M-63), and the Turkish minehunter TCG Ayvalık (M-267). The ships departed from Türkiye on Jan. 10 and arrived in Bulgaria’s Burgas on Sunday as part of the mission.

“The mission aims to detect and neutralize drifting mines in the Black Sea and to conduct joint training exercises. During the activation period, which will continue until Jan. 19, 2026, the ships will conduct port visits to Burgas and Constanta (Romania), in addition to their maritime training activities,” the ministry said in a statement.

The MCM task group was formed by three NATO members in 2024 as naval mines planted by Russia and Ukraine to protect their coastlines drifted due to storms and other factors into other parts of the Black Sea, endangering maritime security.

Türkiye is also worried that increasing attacks on vessels in the Black Sea, including on ships owned by Turkish firms, may destabilize maritime security. Several oil tankers were hit by sides of the conflict in the past few months, while Türkiye also shot down an out-of-control drone approaching its maritime borders in the Black Sea. The incident was preceded and succeeded by various instances of the discovery of drones in several Turkish cities.

In December, Türkiye proposed a new, limited agreement between Russia and Ukraine to stop the attacks. In an interview last month, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Türkiye has long warned against the conflict's spillover and that it is now spreading further. “Such things happen toward the end of conflicts. Everyone is raising the stakes, and they attack all fronts,” Fidan said.

Türkiye stands to take a significant role in ensuring Black Sea security, which also loomed large at the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing held in Paris earlier this month. The meeting concluded with pledges by France and the United Kingdom to dispatch ground forces for peacekeeping if Russia and Ukraine find a peaceful solution to their conflict. Media reports say Türkiye will take over maritime security duties in case of a solution.

The Coalition of the Willing, established in March 2025 under the leadership of France and the U.K., has emerged as one of the key mechanisms shaping both the end of the war and the security roadmap for the postwar period. As part of intensified U.S. diplomatic efforts, a 20-point draft agreement has recently been put forward.

Türkiye’s position was outlined by Fidan, who attended the Paris meeting. Fidan said the talks took place at what he described as the closest point yet to peace. He said discussions focused on monitoring a cease-fire, maintaining Ukraine’s deterrence, potential military measures in the event of violations, and the allocation of responsibilities.

He told reporters after the meeting that Türkiye was expected to assume a role in the Black Sea, noting that as the NATO member with the largest fleet in the region, it was natural for Türkiye to take responsibility for Black Sea security. He said “serious progress” had been made on that front.

The Defense Ministry also echoed Fidan’s remarks on Jan. 8 and noted that Türkiye was ready to contribute to constructive initiatives. The ministry said Türkiye was leading military planning efforts for maintaining security and stability in the Black Sea, for freedom of navigation in case of a lasting cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine.