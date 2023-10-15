Turkish Naval Forces will hold a naval exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean this week, according to Turkish media reports. Though security sources told the media that it was “a routine firing drill,” the exercise comes at a time of rising tensions between Türkiye and the United States and the latter’s deployment of warships to the region.

The Naval Forces issued a navigational telex (NAVTEX) over the weekend for the shooting exercise that would be held off the coast of Cyprus, between Oct. 16 and Oct. 20. Media outlets reported that the exercise would take place off the coast of Güzelyurt (Morfu), a Turkish Cypriot town.

The Turkish army will also conduct a joint search and rescue exercise with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) between Oct. 23 and Oct. 27.

The Eastern Mediterranean is a hotbed of U.S. activity nowadays amid the Palestine-Israel conflict. On Saturday, the United States deployed a second aircraft carrier to the region to "deter hostile actions against Israel." The presence of the USS Eisenhower and its affiliated warships in the Eastern Mediterranean signals Washington's "ironclad commitment to Israel's security and our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war," Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement. The Eisenhower joins the USS Ford carrier strike group, which arrived earlier in the week, "as part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas's attack," Austin said. The powerful show of support came as Israel appeared poised for a ground offensive against Gaza.

Last week, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan lashed out at the United States for deployment in the Eastern Mediterranean and questioned "what they were doing there." He said that the United States should help maintain peace instead of "adding fuel to the fire," referring to Washington's staunch support for Israel. Erdoğan was also critical of the U.S. downing of a Turkish drone in Syria where the Turkish army launched airstrikes against the U.S.-backed PKK/YPG terrorist group and vowed that Türkiye would take "necessary action" when the time comes in response to the incident.

The Eastern Mediterranean has long been a source of conflict between Türkiye and Greece, with both countries conducting military exercises under the shadow of a dispute over offshore drilling rights near Cyprus, an island divided between Turkish and Greek Cypriots. Türkiye is the major supporter of the TRNC, while Greece and most Western countries back Greek Cypriots.