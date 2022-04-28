Turkish nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and philanthropists have been hosting fast-breaking (iftar) dinners during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque and have been distributing aid to the needy.

While tensions have recently eased after violent Israeli raids on the mosque, thousands of Muslims still gather in the mosque’s courtyard to break their fast on a daily basis, defying the threat of violence by Israeli forces.

Turkish NGOs have been distributing aid in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The aid includes funds, new clothes for the upcoming Ramadan Bayram (Eid al-Fitr) holiday, food and meals.

Enes Erbas, a board member of the Sadakataşı Association noted that they have distributed food packages to 1,000 families, and new clothes for 100 orphaned children in occupied East Jerusalem. In Gaza, they distributed food packages to 800 families, offered iftar meals to 1,800 people and distributed more food packages to another 300 families in the West Bank.

The Turkish NGOs' iftar meals at Al-Aqsa have been a tradition for 12 years, he said.

Earlier this month, hundreds of Jewish settlers stormed into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

Tension has mounted across the Palestinian territories since Israeli forces raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard amid clashes with worshippers, injuring hundreds.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.