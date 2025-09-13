President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday accused the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) of being caught in a “chaos vortex,” saying the party is unable to present political projects or engage constructively in the country’s affairs.

Speaking at a closing ceremony of his ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AK Party) Organization Academy in Istanbul, Erdoğan specifically criticized CHP leader Özgür Özel over the ongoing scandal in Antalya’s Manavgat district.

CHP has been entangled in a series of corruption investigations into its municipalities nationwide, most notably in Istanbul and southern Antalya province. Turkish authorities on Friday arrested Manavgat Mayor Niyazi Nefi Kara, his nephew, and others on charges of bribery, corruption and malversation. Police seized three kilograms of gold bullion, 500,000 euros, and $153,160 his nephew hid at an agricultural warehouse.

Özel claimed the investigation was a “conspiracy” despite the evidence and said the CHP had “32 hours of footage” proving otherwise.

Erdoğan called the opposition leader’s allegations against the judiciary and the ruling party “slanderous” and said the promised evidence related to the case had not been shared with authorities.

“They're trying to exert pressure on the courts and politics, but they're botching even that,” Erdoğan said. “They think they can cover up their corruption by dividing our people into camps, attacking our police, and terrorizing our streets.”

Türkiye is a state of law and no one is privileged before the law, Erdoğan said. “We have never been, and will not be, involved in this internal CHP crisis. We will ensure legal processes are carried out within the framework of the Constitution.”

CHP is also battling an internal power struggle between Özel and his predecessor Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu who could return to CHP leadership if the 2023 party election that ousted him is annulled by a court on Monday.