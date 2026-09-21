Türkiye's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) is preparing for a leadership congress expected in spring 2027, with party sources saying provincial chairs are likely to support incumbent leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu for another term.

The CHP formally launched its congress process on Sept. 10, beginning a schedule that will see delegates and local party officials elected across Türkiye's 81 provinces.

All district and provincial congresses are scheduled to be completed by Feb. 14, after which the CHP's Party Assembly is expected to determine the date of the national congress.

Kılıçdaroğlu is widely expected within the party to seek the leadership again. Party sources noted that they do not currently expect a major challenger and claimed provincial chairs broadly support his continued leadership.

Discussions among provincial officials have already begun, the sources said, adding that the chairs could issue a joint declaration backing Kılıçdaroğlu shortly before the congress.

The congress will follow months of upheaval within the CHP after a court ruling invalidated the party's 2023 congress, leading to his return to the leadership.

Since returning, Kılıçdaroğlu has overseen changes to provincial and district organizations and disciplinary proceedings involving several party members.

The upcoming local congresses will also elect a new group of delegates who will ultimately take part in choosing the CHP leadership at the national congress.