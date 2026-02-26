The mayor of Nizip in southeastern Türkiye is facing backlash after appointing several relatives and close associates to senior municipal posts following his election in March.

Ali Doğan of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) won the Nizip mayoral seat in the March 31 local elections, marking the first time since 1994 that the party secured the municipality. Doğan previously served as mayor of nearby Karkamış between 2019 and 2024.

According to the reports of Sabah newspaper, shortly after taking office, Doğan appointed two sons-in-law of his brother, his brother-in-law, another in-law, a former driver from his previous term and a childhood friend to various department head positions within the municipality.

The posts include security, science center, information technology, purchasing, parks and gardens, garage services and neighborhood affairs units.

Only one of the appointees was previously employed as a civil servant at another public institution before transferring to the municipality, while the others reportedly began working at City Hall after Doğan assumed office.

The appointments have drawn criticism, including from within his own party. Nizip Municipal Council member Habeş Doğan, also from the CHP and not related to the mayor despite sharing the same surname, resigned from both the council and the party this week.

In a social media post announcing his resignation, the council member criticized what he described as favoritism, alleging that the newly appointed officials receive monthly salaries of TL 75,000 to TL 80,000 (nearly $2.000).

He called for transparency and urged authorities to address public concerns over the appointments.