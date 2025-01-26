In one month, authorities issued a total of TL 9 million ($252,585) in fines to four municipalities run by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) for polluting the Marmara Sea in the northwest. The municipalities are mandated to establish advanced biological wastewater treatment plants under the government’s Marmara Sea Action Plan, but so far, none established them and their existing plants have failed to address the issue.

The Marmara Sea, which is littoral to Istanbul, Türkiye’s most populated city, is again under the threat of mucilage or sea snot, blamed on the increase in organic pollutants and rise in sea temperatures a few years after it was cleaned of mucilage thanks to extensive efforts.

Ministry of Environment, Urban Planning and Climate Change crews have been monitoring the Marmara Sea over the past few weeks amid a rising number of reports about mucilage. They are inspecting private businesses and local administrations accused of involvement in pollution. Following the widespread emergence of mucilage in 2021, the ministry has launched a 22-item action plan. Under the plan, municipalities announced a commitment to establish advanced biological wastewater treatment plants by June 2025. Yet, almost 80% of the 169 plants pledged by the municipalities were not fully established yet. Authorities blame new reports of mucilage on the lack of those plants.

In an effort to prevent another mucilage crisis, the ministry has continued its rigorous inspections and issued hefty fines this month to municipalities operating in violation of environmental regulations. Investigations revealed controversial practices by four municipalities governed by the CHP.

During inspections this month, it was discovered that the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) discharged sewage into the sea, the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality dumped wastewater into a stream without any treatment and the municipalities of Tekirdağ and Balıkesir released polluted water into the Sea of Marmara.

As a result of these violations, the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality was fined TL 1.3 million, the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality TL 3.3 million, and the Tekirdağ and Balıkesir municipalities were fined TL 4.3 million. In a short period of time, the total amount of fines issued to these four municipalities reached TL 9,024,153.

Earlier this month, Minister Murat Kurum said that they would not allow “even a single liter of polluted water to enter the Marmara Sea." "Everyone should focus on their responsibilities," he said. "Municipalities must stop diverting public attention to irrelevant agendas to conceal their own shortcomings. They need to focus on their duties,” he said. He was referring to claims by CHP-run municipalities that polluted areas were under the responsibility of the government.

Minister Kurum attended the Council of Maritime Chambers meeting held at the Twin Towers of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB). "We are implementing the Sustainable Blue Economy Plan and Marine Spatial Planning to enhance the efficiency of operations in marine areas. These initiatives will prevent waste discharge into the sea and protect marine life. We will evaluate our progress, address shortcomings and expand these practices to all of our seas as soon as possible," Kurum told a meeting of the Council of Maritime Chambers on Jan. 7.

The pollution is not exclusive to Marmara while the Aegean Sea had its fair share of pollution. Mass fish deaths were reported in Izmir Bay, a titular city also run by the CHP. Kurum stated back then that they conducted field inspections and established a scientific board. “Unfortunately, we found that ammonia levels from wastewater sources were 50 times higher than they should be, and oxygen levels had dropped to zero,” he said. To address this environmental disaster, Kurum reminded the audience of the "Izmir Bay Urgent and Short-Term Action Plan," consisting of 15 measures, which they had already shared with the public. He added that responsibilities had been assigned and a medium- and long-term action plan would be announced soon.

Kurum stressed their commitment to protecting the Marmara Sea. "Following the mucilage crisis in Marmara, we developed a solution through a participatory approach and reminded municipalities of their responsibilities. At this point, I must reiterate our call to the municipalities along the Marmara Sea. We announced our 22-point Marmara Sea Action Plan, but the most critical actions have not yet been implemented and not a single step has been taken." Addressing these municipalities, Kurum said, "Let us collectively implement the 22-point Marmara Sea Protection and Action Plan that we devised with common sense and fulfill our promises to the public. Thus far, municipalities have not fully carried out their responsibilities. Please act before it’s too late and honor your commitments to our people and nature. Wastewater treatment facilities promised to prevent mucilage and similar issues must be completed urgently."