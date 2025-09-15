The Good Party’s (IP) provincial organization in Sakarya has been hit by a wave of resignations, led by Provincial Chairperson Ahmet Uçak, along with six district chairs, announced on Monday.

In a written statement, Uçak recalled his long service since 2017, during which he held positions enthusiastically as Youth Branch chairperson, district chairperson and, most recently, provincial chair. He noted that he carried out his duties with great pride and excitement, stressing that his understanding of politics was not based on personal gain, career ambition or self-interest, but on a devotion to Türkiye and Sakarya.

Uçak also accused the IP of drifting away from its founding principles, adding, "I regret to see that service has turned into personal interest and merit into individual calculations.’’

He underlined that he and his colleagues did not enter politics for positions or titles. “My colleagues and I embarked on this path not for seats, but for devotion to our country. Offices are temporary, but honor and principles are permanent,” he added.

According to the announcement, several districts in IP Sakarya officials left their posts, including Akyazı, Geyve, Hendek, Sapanca, Söğütlü and Taraklı.

After the March 31, 2023, municipal elections, the IP has been shaken by a string of resignations when former Chairperson Meral Akşener insisted on fielding the party’s own candidates in municipal elections instead of allying with stronger parties.

The party also lost some 100,000 members in 2024 as several local branches of the party resigned en masse upon failure at general and municipal elections.