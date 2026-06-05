Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş on Friday called for intensified efforts to build a new global political and economic order, arguing that existing international institutions are increasingly unable to respond to conflicts and global crises.

Speaking at a roundtable event hosted by the Swedish Institute of International Affairs during an official visit to Stockholm, Kurtulmuş met with academics, diplomats and representatives of think tanks to discuss Türkiye’s role in a changing world, the future of Europe, NATO and the reform of the international system.

Referring to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s long-standing call for reform of the United Nations Security Council, "The world is bigger than five," Kurtulmuş said, "We must intensify our efforts toward establishing a new global economic and political architecture. More than ever, what is needed today is a renewed commitment to dialogue, negotiation and mediation for peace."

Kurtulmuş emphasized that the world was undergoing a profound transformation marked by armed conflicts, migration pressures, climate change and rapid technological advances. He argued that current international institutions have suffered a loss of both legitimacy and effectiveness.

"The institutions still exist, but their influence is becoming increasingly limited," he said. "The United Nations Security Council's capacity to prevent crises and end wars has been largely neutralized by the veto powers of its permanent members."

He pointed to the Russia-Ukraine war, the conflict involving Iran, and the situation in Gaza as examples of the shortcomings of the current international system.

Kurtulmuş accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and imposing an apartheid-like regime on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, describing the Palestinian issue as a test of humanity's conscience.

"When Gaza is destroyed and this is described as an operation, when the discourse of counterterrorism is used to justify genocide, and when humanitarian aid blockades are presented as security measures, international law begins to collapse," he said.

The speaker also highlighted growing strategic ties between Türkiye and Sweden following Stockholm's accession to NATO in 2024, saying the alliance remained a cornerstone of Euro-Atlantic security.

Kurtulmuş noted that Türkiye would host two major NATO gatherings in the coming weeks: the NATO Parliamentary Summit in Istanbul on June 28-29 and the NATO Summit of Heads of State and Government in Ankara on July 7-8.

He said the meetings would provide an opportunity to reaffirm the alliance's political unity and strategic objectives while strengthening transatlantic ties.