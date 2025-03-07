Strengthening the presence of women in politics will result in improving law and equality as well as political discussions, deputies in the Turkish Parliament highlighted to mark March 8, Women’s Day.

“If the presence of women in politics is strengthened, the law and dignity of Parliament and the content of the studies and discussions will be much more qualified,” Deputy Parliament Speaker Gülizar Biçer Karaca told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Underlining that the number of female deputies in Parliament is insufficient, Karaca urged parties to be more sensitive and increase the gender quota in parties.

“To strengthen gender equality and the presence of women in politics, the gender quota should be regulated not in the party statutes but in the Political Parties Law and strengthened with a balanced system of at least 40%.”

Karaca said that as the sole female deputy parliament speaker, she engaged in positive discrimination in issues related to women in Parliament.

She said she submitted two separate legislative proposals to the TBMM presidency on exempting cooperatives whose members are entirely women and companies traded on Borsa Istanbul whose board members are at least 40% women, from corporate tax. Recalling that a high number of bills are submitted to Parliament to solve women’s problems and strengthen women, Karaca called on parties to “join hands to remove all barriers preventing women from strengthening as independent individuals.

The inclusion of women in politics is not merely a question of representation but a fundamental pillar of democratic governance and societal progress. Numerous studies and real-world examples demonstrate that women’s political participation leads to better policy outcomes, stronger economies and more stable societies.

Research indicates that when women hold political office, they tend to prioritize social welfare policies, education and health care. Countries with higher female parliamentary representation also show lower levels of corruption, as women in politics are often associated with more transparent governance.

Despite the clear benefits, women continue to face significant barriers to political participation. Addressing these challenges requires a multifaceted approach such as quotas and legal reforms, combating discrimination and stereotypes, supporting women candidates and addressing violence against women in politics.

“As the AK Party it is one of our greatest priorities to ensure women take part in social, economic and political life in a stronger manner. The efforts and ambitions of our women are one of the cornerstones of our 'Century of Türkiye' vision,” said Leyla Şahin Usta, deputy chair of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

Indicating that women’s participation in the workforce has risen to nearly 40% and women’s employment to 30%, Usta said that her party worked to strengthen women in all parts of life with stimulus packages for female entrepreneurs, family-friendly working models and social security regulations.

Filiz Kılıç, deputy chair of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), said that highlighting the successes of female governors and rectors while increasing the number of female ministers can help them be role models and “break the glass ceiling.”

Kılıç emphasized that although women and men are equal in front of the law, deficiencies and errors occur in practice, leading to a lack of equality. She said that although many boast the same level of educational background, women often face glass walls when it comes to becoming appointed as managers.

MHP Kahramanmaraş deputy Zuhal Karakoç Dora also said that they adopted the "touch of women's ideas in politics" as a party policy. “We have to revise cultural codes. We cannot overcome certain perceptions. The biggest obstacle we still face today is perspective.”

Similarly, Good Party (IP) Manista deputy Şenol Sunat said: “The guarantee of equality and human rights is through a world where women are free and powerful.”

Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) Deputy Chairperson Gülüstan Kılıç Koçyiğit, for her part, highlighted that her party has become the sole party ensuring equal representation in the last elections.

Head of the main opposition Republican People’s Party’s women’s branch, Asu Kaya, touched upon the continuing problems for women in daily life and work life.

“Every woman in three in our country is not able to work. And those who work, work in certain sectors such as services and agriculture.”

Also criticizing Türkiye’s decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention on women, Kaya reminded that violence against women is increasing by the day.

"Article 6284 and the Turkish Penal Code amended in 2005 regarding violence against women must be fully implemented. The continuation of the climate of impunity encourages those who commit violence."

Women in Türkiye and the world

Women’s political representation has improved globally, but progress remains slow. As of 2024, women hold around 26.7% of parliamentary seats worldwide, according to the IPU. Some regions, such as Scandinavia, lead the way, while others, particularly in the Middle East and parts of Asia, lag behind.

Türkiye has made some progress in increasing women’s political participation. However, political party structures remain male-dominated, making it difficult for women to rise through the ranks.

In the current composition after last year’s elections, female lawmakers hold 119 seats in the 600-seat Parliament.

The Green Left Party (YSP) has the highest number of female lawmakers compared to their total number in Parliament.

However, the AK Party has the highest number of female lawmakers in the legislative body at 50.

The main opposition is the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the YSP, which have 30 female lawmakers each, while the Good Party (IP) has six female lawmakers. The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has four, while the Turkish Labor Party has one.

It is still a man’s game in the country, and although women have a relatively larger presence in Parliament, few women have been elected as mayors in 81 provinces