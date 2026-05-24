Accompanied by a lawyer of former Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, riot police forced their way into the headquarters of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) on Sunday when the party’s ousted leadership did not abandon the building. The eviction was the result of a court verdict that nullified the leadership of the Özgür Özel administration. The nullification reverted the administration to Özel’s predecessor, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who, in turn, sought eviction of the CHP offices occupied by the Özel administration.

Supporters of Özel and Kılıçdaroğlu clashed outside the building early on Sunday before they dispersed. Hours later, police squads toppled down a locked iron-wrought gate while the Özel supporters set up barricades. As the squads moved, the crowds piled up chairs, sofas and other materials at the main entrance, trying to block them. Police fired pepper gas while CHP members responded by hurling objects at them and spraying fire extinguishers inside the building.

The police then proceeded to sweep the floors of the multistorey building where Özel stayed in his office on the 12th floor.

Several lawmakers accompanying him left the building one by one, before Özel appeared at the front door, wearing a white shirt and constantly coughing as pepper gas engulfed the building.

In a brief statement to reporters and his supporters, Özel lashed out at Kılıçdaroğlu without naming him openly.

"Everyone does what fits him best. I rebel against those who seek to take over Atatürk's party," he said, referring to the party's founder.

He said his staff had sought dialogue with the Kılıçdaroğlu's team to discuss a congress they had proposed, but the other party had ignored and "raided the party in the morning."

He claimed that Kılıçdaroğlu was a victim of his personal greed.

Özel said the CHP was beyond a mere building and that he was leaving the headquarters "to come back one day."

Amid applause from his supporters, Özel then set off on a march to Parliament while his supporters chanted: "Kılıçdaroğlu is a traitor."