Nine suspected Daesh terrorists have been detained in an anti-terror operation in the Turkish capital Ankara, reports said Wednesday.

The suspects were identified as Iraqi nationals who had been in touch with the terrorist group in conflict regions, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The suspects were transferred to police headquarters after going through routine health examinations.

Police are still searching for another suspect as part of the operation.

Turkey recognized Daesh as a terrorist organization in 2013.

Since then, the country has been attacked by Daesh terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks that killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations inside the country and abroad to prevent terrorist attacks.