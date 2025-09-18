A 1,000-page indictment is about to be presented to the court by prosecutors soon on a far-reaching, TL 30 billion ($730 million) corruption case, mostly involving municipalities run by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

According to sources of the Sabah newspaper, the investigation conducted by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office into the “Aziz Ihsan Aktaş Criminal Organization” has reached its final stage. The investigation, which examines corruption amounting to billions of liras, resulted in the arrests of several prominent figures of the CHP, including Beşiktaş Mayor Rıza Akpolat, Adana Metropolitan Mayor Zeydan Karalar, Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer, Gaziosmanpaşa Mayor Hakan Bahçetepe and Avcılar Mayor Utku Caner Çaykara.

As part of the probe, a detention warrant has also been issued for Halk TV owner Cafer Mahiroğlu. It was learned that the investigation will be completed in the coming days.

The turning point of the case was reportedly the confessions made by Aktaş, benefitting from the provisions of repentance. Aktaş confessed and provided extensive information, including the corrupt tender system in the municipalities he worked with. It was also recorded that, along with witness statements, the confessions uncovered wide-ranging irregularities, some directly or indirectly linked to the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB).

Reports from the Tax Inspection Board, the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) and expert tax auditors have been added to the file, confirming fraud amounting to approximately TL 30 billion. A nearly 1,000-page indictment will soon be completed and submitted to the Istanbul High Criminal Court.

Moreover, the probe extends beyond Istanbul, including Adana, Seyhan and Adıyaman, revealing multimillion lira contracts between Aktas’ companies and the mentioned municipalities. During the operations carried out so far, six suspects have been arrested.

Regarding Adıyaman Mayor Abdurrahman Tutdere, however, a judicial control decision in the form of house arrest was issued. According to the latest information, the indictment will be sent to the court in the coming days.

It was also alleged in the file that a seizure of TL 430 million had been initiated against the Beşiktaş Municipality through Bilginay Cleaning Services, owned by Aktaş, as a consequence of an illegal tender process.

As part of the file, nine waves of operations were conducted. In the operations, multiple officials were arrested, including Beşiktaş Mayor Rıza Akpolat, Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer, Gaziosmanpaşa Mayor Hakan Bahçetepe, Avcılar Mayor Utku Caner Çaykara, Ceyhan Mayor Kadir Aydar, Seyhan Mayor Oya Tekin, IBB Deputy Secretary-General Erdal Celal Aksoy, CHP Party Assembly Member Baki Aydöner and ISFALT General Manager Burak Korzay on charges of “membership in a criminal organization, rigging tenders, unlawful acquisition of property and laundering of assets obtained through crime.”

The sweeping indictment is expected to detail allegations against nearly 200 suspects, with around 50 currently in detention.

Among the fugitives are five prominent figures, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu’s advisor Ibrahim Bülbüllü, Beşiktaş Municipality employee Okan Övet, and Halk TV owner Cafer Mahiroğlu.

Prosecutors also confirmed that 16 suspects took part as confessors, providing key testimonies that have reshaped the case.

Mayors’ rivalry

Aktaş has made new claims after his release under judicial control. Speaking to journalist Nuray Başaran on TYT TV, Aktaş made allegations regarding the IBB investigation, claiming the corruption case stemmed from mutual denunciations between Imamoğlu and Akpolat, due to political rivalry.

Aktaş noted their undisguised animosity, adding that Akpolat closely followed Imamoğlu’s court cases and frankly expressed his expectations regarding the outcomes.

He also highlighted that he decided to cooperate with the authorities and applied for repentance without any pressure.