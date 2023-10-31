A public survey about the European Union found that Turkish people are more supportive of the country’s EU membership process. The survey, conducted by Metropoll polling company with the support of the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) and the Economic Development Foundation (IKV), shows that support for EU membership has reached 66%. IKV Chair Ayhan Zeytinoğlu says it is five points higher than a similar survey held in 2019.

Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye took significant steps to fulfill the criteria for membership of the 27-member bloc while Ankara heightened bilateral relations with EU states. Yet, continuing tolerance of the EU for terrorist groups threatening Türkiye led to a deterioration of ties. Differing views on other issues further eroded trust between the two sides although Türkiye and the EU remained major trade partners. It was Erdoğan again proposing a revival of ties as he attended a NATO summit in Vilnius last summer. The EU welcomed Erdoğan’s proposal but a scathing report by the European Parliament critical of Türkiye angered Ankara, and Erdoğan has stated that they might reconsider the accession bid.

Türkiye anticipates concrete results from the dragged-out process, especially for an update on the customs union and visa liberalization. It is hoping for a new visionary approach to the ties with a focus on Türkiye’s full membership in the continental body. The EU, for its part, expressed willingness to strengthen ties while several members already enjoy warm relations with Türkiye. The EU seeks to iron out differences on several issues and progress in political aspects of the “Copenhagen criteria” Türkiye must fulfill for membership.

Türkiye has the most extended history with the union and the most prolonged negotiation process. The country signed an association agreement with the EU's predecessor in 1964, the European Economic Community (EEC), which is usually regarded as a first step to eventually becoming a candidate. Applying for official candidacy in 1987, Türkiye had to wait until 1999 to be granted the status of a candidate country. For the start of the negotiations, however, Türkiye had to wait for another six years, until 2005, a uniquely long process compared with other candidates.

The accession talks have nine different chapters, some complementary to each other, including high-level dialogue meetings, updates to the customs union, visa liberalization, counterterrorism efforts, security and defense, financial cooperation and communications.

Zeytinoğlu said in a statement that the survey was held with 2,102 participants in 23 countries, among a population above the age of 18. “Türkiye’s relations with the EU are important, and Türkiye has always been part of Europe as evidenced in its membership to Europe-centric bodies, from NATO to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Despite problems on the path to membership, EU accession support continues,” he said. He highlighted that 45% of participants believed in future membership for Türkiye. Reasons vary for their support and most participants cited “economic reasons” for their support, while 47% of the participants said they supported the membership for progress in democracy and human rights. “Forty-four percent of the EU membership proponents expect obtaining travel and residence permits in the EU area,” he added.

Most of the interviewees said the EU was prejudiced against Türkiye, and this blocked the membership path, while 41% of the interviewees said the problem lay within Türkiye’s economic development level. More than half of interviewees believe Türkiye had sufficient human resources and administrative capacity for membership to the bloc.