On Thursday evening, the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) sent off from southern Türkiye a third ship laden with 1,500 tons of humanitarian aid for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The aid, including six ambulances, water purification systems, food and hygiene parcels, drinking water, tents, blankets, diapers, medicines and medical supplies, provided in cooperation with donors and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), was loaded onto the ship Nina M.

At the send-off at Türkiye's Mersin International Port, Turkish Red Crescent Deputy Chair Yusuf Ramazan Saygılı decried the human tragedy in Gaza, citing Israel's ongoing aggression that has killed some 25,000 civilians since the conflict began on Oct. 7 after a surprise attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

Stating that they have been in the field for Gaza since the first day, Saygılı said, "There are many necessities on our third aid ship. It will reach Egypt's El-Arish Port in approximately 30 hours. We thank our nation for their valuable donations. The ship carries kindness. It is setting out on a voyage to light a lamp in the hearts of Gazans."

He added that he hopes the ship "will be a balm for wounds wherever it goes."

Şükrü Can, the Turkish Red Crescent's deputy secretary general and other officials from the aid group also attended the program.

Humanitarian push

Thursday's send-off marked the seventh ship that took off for Gaza from Türkiye so far, including four others dispatched by nongovernmental organizations and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The Turkish Red Crescent has reached more than 598,000 people since Oct. 7, delivering humanitarian aid worth more than TL 75 million (more than $2.5 million). Between Oct. 21 and Dec. 5 alone, local media reported that more than 3,000 trucks loaded with aid were sent by the charity.

Türkiye's Diyanet Foundation, affiliated with the Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), has also been active in Gaza. It supplied meals for the staff of Al-Shifa Hospital, which operated under worsening conditions amid Israel's attacks.

In refugee camps in Jabalia, the charity delivered 2,000 meals daily.

The foundation also donated medical equipment worth $100,000 to hospitals and cash aid amounting to $51,000 for the purchase of fuel to generate the electricity needed for the operation of hospitals.

The Deniz Feneri Association, based in Istanbul, utilized its warehouses where aid was stored before reaching the Gazans. It delivered aid to some 250,000 Palestinians.

The Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) supplied 5,862 food packages, 2,300 blankets, 500 pieces of clothing and 10,786 loaves of bread for Palestinians in need. The charity also provided 485 liters of fuel for ambulances.

At Al-Shifa Hospital, the IHH delivered 1,106 hygiene kits and medicine. Overall, it aided more than 354,000 people.

The Sadakataşı Association delivered meals to 2,000 people in Khan Younis, while the Cansuyu Association also delivered meals in Gaza and sent truckloads of food packages.

Türkiye also works for the welfare of Palestinian patients trapped in Gaza, including cancer patients and those injured in the Israeli attacks. Since Nov. 16, as many as 182 patients and wounded people, along with 147 companions, have been moved from Gaza to Türkiye and admitted to hospitals.

In the meantime, authorities are working with Israeli and Egyptian authorities to set up a field hospital near the Rafah crossing.