Turkish Cypriots were on the streets Wednesday to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the foundation of their state.

Although not globally recognized, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) stands firm in the divided Mediterranean island south of Türkiye.

Türkiye, a guarantor for the republic, was represented by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz in ceremonies celebrating the foundation, while several other politicians from Türkiye, including the newly elected head of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) were among those attending the events.

Along with TRNC flags, Turkish flags were unfurled at the celebrations attended by current leaders of the 40-year-old republic, including President Ersin Tatar.

Events paid tribute to Dr. Fazıl Küçük, one of the leaders of the Turkish Cypriot struggle for independence and Rauf Denktaş, the first president of TRNC.

Turkish Cypriots went through a lengthy political process disrupted by Greek Cypriot attacks and opposition to their existence on the island.

They were part of the island’s administration when it gained independence from British rule in 1960. Still, only three years later, they found themselves the target of a Greek Cypriot campaign to change their status to “minority” through amendments to the constitution, demoting them from founders of the republic to a mere community with no sovereignty rights.

Their rejection of the Greek Cypriot mandate and fight for self-determination led to several administrative entities, from a General Committee set up in 1963 to the Turkish Federated State of Cyprus founded in 1975. On Nov. 15, 1983, TRNC declared its independence under the leadership of President Rauf Denktaş.