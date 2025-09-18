Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has signed cooperation memorandums with 18 political parties from as many countries, underscoring its push to broaden international dialogue and strengthen ties on global issues.

The agreements, coordinated by the party’s Foreign Relations Directorate, were reached with parties in Russia, China, Azerbaijan, South Africa, Cuba and 13 other nations, according to party officials on Thursday.

The memorandums aim to enhance bilateral relations, encourage mutual learning, and foster collaboration on both regional and international challenges.

Recent signatories include Kazakhstan’s Amanat Party, Russia’s United Russia Party, China’s Communist Party, South Africa’s National Congress, Cuba’s Communist Party and Azerbaijan’s New Azerbaijan Party.

The AK Party also formalized ties with political groups in Europe, Asia and Africa, ranging from Serbia’s Justice and Reconciliation Party to Ethiopia’s Prosperity Party and Uzbekistan’s Liberal Democratic Party.

AK Party Deputy Chairperson for Foreign Affairs Zafer Sırakaya said the initiative reflects both Türkiye’s evolving foreign policy vision and the growing need for global cooperation.

“We live in a world where no country or political party can isolate itself,” Sırakaya said. “Rising global and proxy wars, terrorism, climate change and migration require shared wisdom and a collective response.”

He stressed that the agreements are not only about strengthening bilateral political ties but also about monitoring global developments and supporting international peace efforts. “Türkiye plays an important role in safeguarding regional and global stability. As the AK Party, we see it as our responsibility to contribute to this through diplomacy that is people-centered, compassionate, justice-oriented and conscience-centered,” he said.

The party expects to expand the initiative further. Talks are underway with political parties in Venezuela, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, Iraq and several other countries, with additional memorandums anticipated in the coming months.